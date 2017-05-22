Vitor Belfort Could Continue To Fight After UFC 212

Vitor Belfort continues to prepare for what will be the final fight of his UFC run, but it sounds like “The Phenom” intends to compete beyond June 3rd.

Following Belfort’s one-sided loss to Kelvin Gastelum in March (which has since been overturned), the 40-year-old star announced his next bout would be his last with the UFC. Since Belfort has been with the UFC for years, and because he’s won just one of his last five bouts, the consensus was he’d be hanging up the gloves after UFC 212.

Well, it looks like that’s not the case. According to a recent report from MMA Fighting, Belfort recently told Veja Rio the following:

“(I will) leave the UFC, but I’ll continue competing,” Belfort said. “Fight is my passion. Too bad that MMA hasn’t become a serious sport yet. Maybe I’ll help change this scenario.”

This shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. Yes, even if you’re one of the people who believe that Belfort should call it quits on his storied career.

For some time, Belfort talked about his hope that the UFC would create a “legends” division, so he could continue to fight. Obviously, the world’s biggest MMA promotion isn’t going to go that route. So, Belfort will need to look elsewhere if he wants to fight, and it sounds like he will.

Considering how big of a name Belfort is, he’s going to have no problems finding another promotion to fight for. You know Bellator would love to have Belfort on board.

The Brazilian is scheduled to fight fellow veteran Nate Marquardt at June 3’s UFC 212 from his native Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.