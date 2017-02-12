Video: Watch Nate Diaz Beat Up An Actor

Nate Diaz is dipping his toe in the Hollywood pool too.

Ice Cube recently posted a video on his Instagram page which featured Diaz in a promotional video alongside actor Charlie Day to promote the upcoming comedy film Fist Fight. In the clip Diaz is locked inside of an Octagon with Day, who takes a beating from the Stockton Native.

You can check it out here:

If I don’t get the chance to beat down @charliedayofficial, #UFC’s @NateDiaz209 definitely will. #FistFight A video posted by Ice Cube (@icecube) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Fist Fight hits theatres on February 17th and stars Ice Cube and Charlie Day, and also features Tracy Morgan, Jillian Bell, and Dean Norris. You can check out the official film synopsis and trailer here below:

On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school.