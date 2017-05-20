Video: Watch Michael Page & Paul Daley’s Brawl After Bellator 179

Bellator 179 was a memorable show, and the ending was fitting to a great night of fights. After former UFC welterweight title contender Rory MacDonald had choked out Paul Daley in the main event of Bellator 179, there was a scuffle.

Chamatkar Sandhu was on-site and captured some great footage of Daley confronting top prospect Michael Page. After the brief scuffle happens, Daley is taken away by security. You can watch it here:

Wow. Paul Daley just went for Michael Page in the front row and they had a scuffle. Pandemonium. #Bellator179 pic.twitter.com/hhA2usDDgN — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 19, 2017

Page was scheduled to fight Derek Anderson in the co-main event of the show but unfortunately, he had to withdraw from his fight due to a knee injury. Although Page as never been booked to fight his fellow compatriot, Daley has been very vocal in the past about what he thinks of Page.

In previous interviews, Daley has called Page “deluded,” and said of Page’s latest injury-related withdraw, “It seems that every time there is a genuine test for Mike, where we see if we can see something else, not someone who can necessarily beat him, but someone who will be able to highlight something or see if he has the right quality to go forward, he seems to get injured.”

Bellator 179 took place on Friday, May 19, 2017, at the SSE Arena in London, England. The prelims aired on online at 7 p.m. ET while the main card aired on tape delay at 9:00 pm EST on Spike TV.