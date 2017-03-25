Watch: GSP’s Intense Gymnastics Workout Ahead Of UFC Return

Former longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre hasn’t competed since 2013, but he will make his long awaited return later this year when he takes on middleweight champion Michael Bisping at a date and venue to be announced.

Given that “Rush” is currently 35-years-old, it’s understandable why some are wondering what kind of shape he’s in at this stage of his career, not to mention that he also underwent another knee surgery in his time away from the cage.

Despite the layoff, St. Pierre has always been one of the most well-conditioned and athletic fighters competing in the UFC, and judging by a recent video of him performing a gymnastics workout, that still may be the case.

Check it out below courtesy of Fancy Combat:



The last time St. Pierre fought was at UFC 167 when he scored a highly controversial decision victory over Johny Hendricks.

Bisping recently defended his 185-pound title over Dan Henderson after scoring a shocking stoppage victory over former champion Luke Rockhold last year.