Video: Jose Aldo Blasts Bag With Leg Kicks Ahead Of UFC 212

Jose Aldo famously lost his featherweight title in brutal fashion to Conor McGregor at Dec. 2016’s UFC 194, suffering a 13 second knockout loss to the Irishman. Since then, he has rebounded with a unanimous decision victory over Frankie Edgar last July in an interim title bout, which led to him being promoted back to undisputed champion when McGregor was stripped of his 145-pound title late last year.

Now, Aldo is scheduled to defend his title against current interim champion Max Holloway in the main event of June 3, 2017’s UFC 212 from his home of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Aldo seems to be taking his training for Holloway seriously and he recently posted a video to his official Instagram account of him blasting the bag with a series of his patented leg kicks.

Check it out below:

Finalizando o treino, com treino de pegada!!???????????????? #reebok #reebokbrasil #usinadecampeos #vitafor #vitafornutrientes #famousburger #sportblock A post shared by josealdojunioroficial (@josealdojunioroficial) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

Holloway has won an incredible 10 straight since a 2013 loss to McGregor. “Blessed” is coming off of a dominant stoppage victory over Anthony Pettis and should provide Aldo with a legitimate test.

Who do you expect to come out on top in Rio?