Video: Joe Lauzon Admits He Lost At UFC Fight Night 103

UFC Fight Night 103 went down last night (Jan. 15, 2016) from Phoenix, Arizona presented live on FOX Sports 1. From top to bottom, the card produced some exciting action, although it produced a bit of controversy as well, specifically pertaining to the co-main event, which featured a lightweight bout between veteran Joe Lauzon and Marcin Held.

Lauzon connected with a series of brutal elbows early on in the first round, nearly finishing Held, but he didn’t appear to have much success for the remainder of the contest.

Held, a former Bellator lightweight title challenger, is known for his grappling skills, as he possesses a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He was able to take down “J-Lau” multiple times, and he appeared to control the majority of the grappling exchanges.

Many had felt as if he should’ve been awarded the decision, but Lauzon was surprisingly given the split-decision victory, a decision even he felt was wrong. Check out what he had to say in his post-fight interview below (Via FOX Sports):



Did you agree with the decision?