Video: Conor McGregor ‘Doubt Me Now’ Documentary

It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is being doubted ahead of his Aug. 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. After all, the Irishman has never competed in a professional boxing match, while Mayweather, an undefeated former five-division world champion, is considered to be one of the best boxers of all-time.

In the end, however, the two stars will face-off inside the squared circle, and while many are labeling it as nothing more than a ‘money grab’, McGregor truly believes he’ll come out on top, even going as far as to predict a finish.

Now just weeks away from the fight, BT Sport has released a documentary titled ‘Conor McGregor: Doubt Me Now’, which follows the journey McGregor took to superstardom.

Check it out below:

