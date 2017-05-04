Ben Askren Continues To Troll Paige VanZant’s Controversial Reebok Ad

Ben Askren just fired yet another hilarious shot at Paige VanZant’s now-deleted Reebok ad.

Earlier this week the No. 11-ranked strawweight, who is currently sponsored by Reebok, took to Twitter to post a rather seductive ad to promote the company’s “Black And White Collection.” The response from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community wasn’t good, as fellow fighters such as Angela Hill, Lauren Murphy, and ONE welterweight champ Ben Askren scolded the 23-year-old’s ad.

Askren took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the ad, jokingly asking when the ‘x rated’ version was coming out:

Wow hilarious! When does the x rated version drop https://t.co/eKF8c84ink — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) April 30, 2017

Then yesterday (Wed. May 3, 2017) Askren took to his official Facebook account to post a video mocking VanZant’s ad. He promoted his own brand, Askren Wrestling Academy, mimicking VanZant’s lines of

Cutest freakin’ close ever,” he said. “How about them socks, though? Get something that’s amazing to work out in, or just be in,” he added.

Whether you support or disapprove of VanZant’s ad earlier this week, Askren’s video is pretty hilarious and deserves a view. You can check it out by clicking here.