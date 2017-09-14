Valentina Shevchenko Says Her Next Fight Will Be At 125 Pounds

When the UFC first introduced women’s divisions, there was only a 135-pound bantamweight class. Then came the women’s 115-pound division.

Now that the world’s leading MMA promotion has a women’s 125-pound weight class, many female bantamweights are making the move to flyweight, including recent bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko.

“Bullet” revealed her intent to drop down to flyweight on Submission Radio, which is the weight class she competed in Muay Thai:

“You know, now I’m thinking to move to 125, and I think more probably my next fight it will be in this division 125 (pounds). “Because 125 is like much closer weight for me, it’s my real weight category, and even at like 135 I feel comfortable and I feel like 125 I will be able to use all my techniques and all my skills because I will fight with the same-sized opponents as me.”

But she hasn’t ruled out a third fight with current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who she lost a narrow and competitive decision against at UFC 216 last Saturday.

“Of course I do, because it’s still on my plans to go back and fight against Amanda again,” she replied when asked if she would be interested in fighting for the bantamweight title again. “And from the next time, not give any chance to make this like this decision that was made a few days ago. And of course it’s on my mind and I still want it. Not right now, not in the near future, but I definitely it will happen.”

Would you like to see Valentina Shevchenko move down to the 125-pound division? How do you think she would fare at flyweight?