Valentina Shevchenko Is ‘Pretty Sure’ She’ll Finish Amanda Nunes At UFC 213

Valentina Shevchenko is feeling very confident in her ability to finish Amanda Nunes come fight night at UFC 213.

The pair met initially back at 196 last year, where Nunes took home a unanimous decision win over “The Bullet.” After that fight, “The Lioness” went on to defeat two of the biggest names in female mixed martial arts (MMA) history, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey.

Shevchenko embarked on a nice two-fight winning streak of her own, defeating both Holly Holm and Julianna Pena. Now the pair are set to headline the UFC’s 213 pay-per-view (PPV) event next week (Sat. July 8, 2017) with Nunes’ bantamweight title on the line.

Recently, Shevchenko did a media scrum to promote the upcoming event and commented on her first fight with Nunes. Shevchenko stated that she believes if she were given a few more minutes the first time around with Nunes, she would have finished the Brazilian (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“It’s very sad that I could not finish that time because of time,” Shevchenko said. “Maybe one minute more, it would be different. But I’m pretty sure this time I will finish her as soon as I can.”

Nunes has been very as of late by issuing a ton of trash-talk towards Shevchenko in the lead-up to their bout, but “Bullet” feels that her experience with Julianna Pena has helped her prepare for this: