Valentina Shevchenko Calls Out Paige VanZant For Title Eliminator

With a new women’s weight division open for business in the UFC, several top 115 and 135-pound fighters are looking for a way at capturing the flyweight belt.

Former women’s bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko may have twice lost to current champ Amanda Nunes, but a title fight at 125 pounds could obviously yield different results. In order to get there, she may need to win at least one more fight.

That goal in sight, she’s looking at Paige VanZant as her dance partner for a title shot eliminator match at flyweight where the winner takes on the new champ.

VanZant (7-3) is stepping up in weight after several brutal cuts down to 115 pounds. She last lost to Michelle Waterson before declaring her intention to move up a weight division, and was set to face former bantamweight contender Jessica Eye at October’s UFC 216 before a back injury delayed her flyweight debut.

Shevchenko (14-3) is looking for a fresh start after losing a second time to Nunes, who’s showed no signs of slowing down in her dominance over the weight class.

The first women’s flyweight champ will be crowned at The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 26 Finale on December 1.

UFC President Dana White has said that Paige VanZant wouldn’t be getting an immediate title shot at flyweight, thus potentially opening up the opportunity for a showdown with Shevchenko. Do you believe this fight should be booked, or would VanZant be in over her head?