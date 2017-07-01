USADA, Please! Watch Nick Diaz Get Ultra-Blazed

If Nick Diaz is concerned about his provisional USADA suspension for three Whereabouts Failures in the past year, he certainly isn’t showing it.

After the UFC’s anti-doping partner informed him he was facing a potential violation, the polarizing and popular MMA bad boy celebrated like a true Diaz would – by smoking an extra-fat joint. Watch the elder Diaz statesmen continue to stick it to the man in the following video courtesy of TMZ Sports:

The chief session is sure to entertain many of the legions of Diaz’ fans, as it’s yet another instance when Diaz stuck it to the man by doing what he wants when he wanted to.

However, there’s potentially a much darker result of a video such as this, and it most certainly could end with Diaz never seeing the inside of a MMA cage again – something that may have happened without his latest potential suspension as well. Diaz was infamously suspended five years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) for his third failed drug test for marijuana after his 2015 loss to Anderson Silva, a fight which was eventually changed to a no contest after Silva tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

The suspension was eventually reduced to 18 months, but Diaz, who hasn’t won a fight since he battered an aging BJ Penn in October 2011, has shown no realistic possibilities of returning to the UFC in the nearly 11 months since his ban was lifted.

He’s no doubt still one of the UFC’s top draws, but his increasing lack of desire to fight is becoming obvious, especially when he publicly posts a video of him smoking marijuana the day after it came out he was facing another suspension.

Dana White recently said he doesn’t think Diaz will ever return to the UFC, and this is certainly a significant step in that direction.

Was this the right move from the Stockton slugger?