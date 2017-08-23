USADA Urges Fans Not Jump To Conclusions About Jon Jones

Following Jon Jones’ positive test for steroids on Tuesday, fighters and fans alike were extremely quick to throw the book at “Bones”. As a two-time steroid offender and one-time cocaine metabolites offender, many fans and UFC colleagues of Jones are frankly fed up with his antics and he no longer has the benefit of our collective doubt.

While many were quick to pass judgment on Jones, the very organization that tested and notified him of the failure emphasized due process and the right for Jones to once again try and prove his innocence.

“We can’t comment on an on-going case, but importantly all athletes under the UFC anti-doping program are innocent unless and until the established process determines otherwise,” a USADA spokesperson on Jones’ most recent test. “As part of this process, Mr. Jones is given the opportunity to be heard, confront and cross examine the evidence and have the ultimate decision of whether he violated the rules or not be decided by independent judges. It’s only fair to let due process occur before drawing any conclusions about Mr. Jones.”

The news couldn’t come at a worse time for Jones and the UFC, as Jones was riding high on a spectacular but now possibly tainted third-round knockout win over rival and incumbent champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last weekend. Meanwhile, the UFC is just days away from putting their biggest star in a boxing ring against a 49-0 Floyd Mayweather.

Certainly seems to be uncertain and stressful times at the UFC headquarters.

Jones hasn’t been officially stripped of the title as of Wednesday night, but the possibility is on the table, alongside up to a four year suspension due to his prior USADA offenses.