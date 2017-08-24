USADA & Manager Confirm Jon Jones’ Positive Test For Turinabol

News of Jon Jones positive steroid test was confirmed by USADA and Jones’ agent on Thursday.

TMZ broke the story on Tuesday, and while speculation has run rampant since then, but the news became official on Thursday after an official statement was released by a USADA spokesperson as well as Jones’ agent Malki Kawa.

“Given that Mr. Jones’ representative has publicly commented about the substance, USADA can confirm that his sample tested positive for turinabol,” a USADA spokesperson said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jones’ agent and friend Malki Kawa confirmed the notification from USADA, but insisted he was going to stick by his client.

“I stand with bones! For anyone to think I would ‘drop’ him like Him and I aren’t brothers is stupid. … I’m with him more now than the night he won the belt…. being there for the good times is what everybody would do. But who’s really there when times get bad?” Kawa wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

Jones still has the chance to appeal the suspension prior to adjudication. But, if he is found guilty of using a banned substance again, he faces up to a four-year suspension due to prior infractions.

How do you see this all playing out? Will “Bones” be stripped of his belt and suspended?