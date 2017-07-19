Updated Mayweather vs. McGregor Odds May Or May Not Surprise You

Betting odds for the biggest fight of the year has been released. Fight fans, we are just over a month from the boxing showdown between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. This bout marks McGregor’s professional boxing debut. It’s no doubt that this fight will pull in some major cash and attention.

When the early odds were released when this fight was originally announced, it had McGregor as the predictably massive underdog, either near or north of +1000. However, as the weeks pass, money has been pouring in on McGregor to considerably tighten the odds. Mayweather is still a comfortable favorite.

As of this writing, the latest odds have Mayweather as a -550 favorite, with McGregor at +375. He was briefly at +350 before the number was pushed back up. Meanwhile, Dimes has Mayweather as high as -740, while SportBet lists McGregor at +550, per Pro Boxing Odds.

If for some reason, straight-up bets don’t interest you and you prefer props, then you are in luck. Bovada has Mayweather at -140 win win by KO/TKO, +250 for a decision win, +450 for a McGregor KO/TKO, and +1000 for Conor to win on the scorecards. In case you think McGregor will throw a kick at Mayweather and risk the world’s most obvious point deduction and/or disqualification, you can place +1100 on it, or -6500 if you see McGregor sticking to the rules of boxing.

Bovada.lv sports book manager Kevin Bradley recently discussed the magnitude of this matchup and what it means for the bookies who set the betting lines.

“We knew this fight would be big, potentially even bigger than the Super Bowl, but now we are almost certain it will be,” Bradley said (via Yahoo’s Kevin Iole). “The recent trash talking and promotional tour is only encouraging bets and at this rate we cannot even imagine how much we will take on it. One thing is for sure though, we will need Mayweather huge. A McGregor early round KO as he promised would be a potential disaster and is partly a reason we are giving a great price on Mayweather at the moment.”

The big fight takes place on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card airs live on Showtime PPV with prelims broadcast on the FOX network.