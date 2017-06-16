Hospital Issues Press Release On Matt Hughes’ Condition

More details have emerged regarding former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes’ tragic accident this morning.

It was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Hughes was airlifted to a nearby hospital in his hometown after being involved in a collision with a train while driving his truck. UFC President Dana White revealed that Hughes was suffering from ‘head trauma’ after the event:

“Apparently he has head trauma,” White said. “His family is traveling to him now.”

The UFC confirmed the news via Twitter by sending out their thoughts to the Hughes family.

Soon after, an official statement was released by Marcia Martinez of The State Register-Journal who states that Hughes actually drove his truck directly onto the tracks where the train was about to pass, before a collision occurred on the passenger’s side of the vehicle:

“Hughes, 43, was taken to a Springfield hospital by helicopter. His condition was not immediately available, but Illinois State Police described his injuries as serious. Illinois State Police said Hughes was heading east on Beelers Trail about 10:45 a.m. and crossed the railroad tracks directly in front of the train. The train struck the passenger side of the truck. The crossing was marked only with a sign, state police said. Officers with the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit are investigating the crash.”

An official press release has been issued by the Springfield hospital that Hughes was transported to regarding the matter:

“Raymond, Illinois – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) are currently investigating a serious injury crash on Beelers Trail in Montgomery County. “At approximately 10:45 a.m. a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Beelers Trail approaching a railroad grade crossing marked with crossbucks. The driver of the truck crossed the railroad tracks directly in front of a train and the train struck the passenger side of the truck. “The driver of the truck, Matt Hughes, age 43 of Hillsboro, Illinois, was seriously injured. He was transported to a Springfield hospital via Arch Air Medical Services. Officers with the ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are currently investigating the crash. “No further information is available.”

Updated 6 P.M EST:

“SPRINGFIELD–Former UFC fighter and Hillsboro native Matt Hughes was airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in the noon hour on Friday, June 16, 2017. The HSHS St. John’s Regional Trauma Team stabilized him and continues to help him in his recovery. “Hughes’ family asks that you respect their privacy during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Matt in your thoughts and prayers”

Our thoughts and prayers again go out to Hughes and his family in this most somber day. As always, we’ll keep you posted on any relevant updates in the trying time.