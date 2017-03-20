Derrick Lewis Rumored For Huge Step Up In Competition

The UFC’s Fight Night 110 main event from New Zealand could have just landed a massive heavyweight main event.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, No. 6-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis is being targeted to take on No. 7-ranked Mark Hunt on the June 11th card from the Vector Arena in Auckland, North Island, New Zealand. Hunt is currently under a medical suspension until April 19th due to his vicious knockout loss to Alistair Overeem at UFC 209 last month, and will need medical clearance before signing a bout agreement.

Lewis is 18-4-1 in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career and is currently riding a six-fight win streak, having finished five of those bouts via knockout. ‘The Black Beast’s’ last Octagon appearance saw him take home a great second round knockout win over Travis Browne in UFC Fight Night 105’s Fight Of The Night.

The 42-year-old Hunt’s last Octagon victory came in March of last year with a first round knockout over Frank Mir. He then took on Brock Lesnar in the co-main event of UFC 200 which he lost via unanimous decision, however, the bout was later overturned to a No Contest after Lesnar tested positive for banned substances.

As previously mentioned, ‘The Super Samoan’s’ last fight saw him suffer a nasty third round knockout from Alistair Overeem after eating a knee.

UFC Auckland does not have any bouts officially confirmed for the card as of this writing, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more….