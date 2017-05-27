UFC Targeting Massive Opponent For Francis Ngannou In August

Francis Ngannou could be in for the biggest fight of his life this August.

The Frenchman has been dominating the UFC’s heavyweight division as of late, with his unblemished 5-0 record under the UFC banner still intact after his recent first round knockout win over former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski. Currently, “The Predator” is on a nine fight win streak in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, with all of those victories coming by way of finish.

UFC President Dana White himself claimed that Ngannou has all the makings to one day become UFC heavyweight champion, and hold the title longer than any other fighter before him. To do that, however, he’ll have to beat the cream of the crop in the heavyweight division – enter Junior dos Santos.

The former Brazilian UFC heavyweight champ comes off of a nasty first round knockout loss to current champ Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas. His record as of late has been a spotty one, winning four of his last seven fights inside the Octagon.

Per a report from MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani on Twitter, the UFC is targeting a massive main event matchup between “JDS” and Ngannou at the yet-to-be announced pay-per-view (PPV) event in Seattle on August 19th:

UFC would like to book Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos for the yet-to-be announced 8/19 PPV, per sources, but it's not done yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 27, 2017

The fight would certainly be the biggest of Ngannou’s career, giving him the opportunity to not only yet-again test himself against a former UFC heavyweight champ, but to go up against one of his fellow top five heavyweight counterparts. Aside from “Cigano”; only Alistair Overeem, Cain Velasquez, Fabricio Werdum, and Stipe Miocic, of course, sit above him.

Could the Frenchman be the fresh face that the heavyweight division needs? Do you think he has what it takes to be one of the longest reigning UFC heavyweight champs of all time? Let us know in the comments!