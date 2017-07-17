UFC Road To The Octagon: Fight Night Long Island

Hot on the heels of UFC Fight Night 113, the UFC now rolls on with UFC on FOX 25, which takes place on Saturday, July 22, 2017 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.This marks the first event that the UFC has hosted on Long Island. Five bouts will air on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET while four bouts will air on the FOX preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a middleweight bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout and Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout.

The UFC just released the traditional “Road to the Octagon” video segment for the card. Watch the full Weidman vs. Gastelum video here: