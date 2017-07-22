Cormier & Jones Are Different Stars In Separate UFC 214 Promos

On July 29, 2017, one of the biggest rematches in UFC history will finally take place, as Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are set to do battle in the main event of UFC 214, with Cormier’s light heavyweight title hanging in the balance.

The pair first did battle at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015, with Jones scoring a somewhat dominant decision victory to successfully defend his title. Later that year, however, Jones was stripped of the title due to legal issues, which led Cormier to submit Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 187 to claim the vacant title.

Cormier and Jones were then set to rematch at last summer’s UFC 200, but Jones was forced to withdraw from the bout just days prior after he was flagged by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for a potential anti-doping violation. He was subsequently suspended for a year, but is now once again eligible to compete.

Ahead of UFC 214, the UFC has released separate promo videos for both Cormier and Jones. Check them out below:



