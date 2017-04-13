UFC Rankings Update: Rumble’s Retirement Shakes Up Light Heavyweight

UFC 210 on pay-per-view (PPV) has come and gone from Buffalo, New York, and what a night of fights and controversy the UFC had in store for us.

From Anthony Johnson’s abrupt retirement following his second loss to Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title, to the questionable stoppage of Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi, this week’s rankings update won’t come without a bit of dispute. With ‘Rumble’s’ retirement the 205-pound division opened up, propelling Alexander Gustafsson to the No. 1 spot and moving everyone else in the top ten up one notch as well.

Following Mousasi’s TKO win over Weidman the two middleweights have swapped places in the rankings, with the Dutchman taking over the No. 4-ranked spot. You can check out the full rankings update here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Jose Aldo

5 Cody Garbrandt

6 Stipe Miocic

7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

8 Dominick Cruz +1

9 Tyron Woodley -1

10 Michael Bisping

11 Amanda Nunes

12 Max Holloway

13 TJ Dillashaw

14 Khabib Nurmagomedov

15 Yoel Romero

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Wilson Reis

4 Ray Borg

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Sergio Pettis

7 Ian McCall

8 Dustin Ortiz

9 Tim Elliott

10 Brandon Moreno

11 John Moraga

12 Louis Smolka

13 Ben Nguyen

14 Alexandre Pantoja

15 Ryan Benoit

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 John Lineker

5 Jimmie Rivera

6 Bryan Caraway

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Eddie Wineland

11 Johnny Eduardo

12 Iuri Alcantara

13 Pedro Munhoz

14 Joe Soto

15 Rob Font

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Jose Aldo

1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Jeremy Stephens

6 Chan Sung Jung

7 Anthony Pettis

8 Yair Rodriguez

9 Brian Ortega +1

10 Dennis Bermudez +1

11 Darren Elkins +1

12 Dooho Choi +1

13 Renan Barao +1

14 Mirsad Bektic +1

15 Myles Jury *NR

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Rafael Dos Anjos

5 Edson Barboza

6 Michael Johnson

7 Michael Chiesa

8 Nate Diaz

9 Dustin Poirier

10 Beneil Dariush

11 Kevin Lee

12 Evan Dunham

13 Gilbert Melendez

14 Al Iaquinta

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Robbie Lawler

3 Demian Maia

4 Carlos Condit

5 Jorge Masvidal

6 Neil Magny

7 Dong Hyun Kim

8 Donald Cerrone

9 Gunnar Nelson

10 Kamaru Usman +1

11 Tarec Saffiedine -1

12 Ryan LaFlare

13 Jake Ellenberger

14 Santiago Ponzinibbio

15 Matt Brown

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Yoel Romero

2 Luke Rockhold

3 Jacare Souza

4 Gegard Mousasi +1

5 Chris Weidman -1

6 Robert Whittaker

7 Anderson Silva

8 Derek Brunson +1

9 Krzysztof Jotko +1

10 Vitor Belfort +1

11 Thales Leites +1

12 Uriah Hall +1

13 Sam Alvey +1

14 Tim Boetsch +1

15 Daniel Kelly *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson +1

2 Glover Teixeira +1

3 Jimi Manuwa +1

4 Mauricio Rua +1

5 Volkan Oezdemir +1

6 Corey Anderson +1

7 Misha Cirkunov +2

8 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Ilir Latifi +1

10 Rogerio Nogueira +1

11 Patrick Cummins +1

12 Gian Villante +2

13 Tyson Pedro +2

14 Jan Blachowicz -2

15 Jared Cannonier *NR

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Fabricio Werdum

2 Cain Velasquez

3 Alistair Overeem

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Francis Ngannou

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Mark Hunt

8 Andrei Arlovski

9 Travis Browne

10 Stefan Struve

11 Alexander Volkov

12 Tim Johnson

13 Marcin Tybura

14 Aleksei Oleinik

15 Daniel Omielanczuk

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Jessica Andrade

4 Rose Namajunas

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Joanne Calderwood

8 Randa Markos

9 Carla Esparza

10 Maryna Moroz

11 Paige VanZant

12 Jessica Aguilar +1

13 Felice Herrig -1

14 Jessica Penne

15 Justine Kish

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Julianna Pena

3 Ronda Rousey

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Holly Holm

6 Sara McMann

7 Cat Zingano

8 Liz Carmouche

9 Germaine de Randamie

10 Bethe Correia

11 Alexis Davis

12 Marion Reneau

13 Ashlee Evans-Smith

14 Katlyn Chookagian *NR

15 Jessica Eye -1