UFC Rankings Update: Rumble’s Retirement Shakes Up Light Heavyweight

UFC 210 on pay-per-view (PPV) has come and gone from Buffalo, New York, and what a night of fights and controversy the UFC had in store for us.
From Anthony Johnson’s abrupt retirement following his second loss to Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title, to the questionable stoppage of Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi, this week’s rankings update won’t come without a bit of dispute. With ‘Rumble’s’ retirement the 205-pound division opened up, propelling Alexander Gustafsson to the No. 1 spot and moving everyone else in the top ten up one notch as well.
Following Mousasi’s TKO win over Weidman the two middleweights have swapped places in the rankings, with the Dutchman taking over the No. 4-ranked spot. You can check out the full rankings update here below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Daniel Cormier
4 Jose Aldo
5 Cody Garbrandt
6 Stipe Miocic
7 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
8 Dominick Cruz +1
9 Tyron Woodley -1
10 Michael Bisping
11 Amanda Nunes
12 Max Holloway
13 TJ Dillashaw
14 Khabib Nurmagomedov
15 Yoel Romero
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Wilson Reis
4 Ray Borg
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Sergio Pettis
7 Ian McCall
8 Dustin Ortiz
9 Tim Elliott
10 Brandon Moreno
11 John Moraga
12 Louis Smolka
13 Ben Nguyen
14 Alexandre Pantoja
15 Ryan Benoit
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 John Lineker
5 Jimmie Rivera
6 Bryan Caraway
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Thomas Almeida
10 Eddie Wineland
11 Johnny Eduardo
12 Iuri Alcantara
13 Pedro Munhoz
14 Joe Soto
15 Rob Font
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Jose Aldo
1 Max Holloway (Interim Champion)
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Jeremy Stephens
6 Chan Sung Jung
7 Anthony Pettis
8 Yair Rodriguez
9 Brian Ortega +1
10 Dennis Bermudez +1
11 Darren Elkins +1
12 Dooho Choi +1
13 Renan Barao +1
14 Mirsad Bektic +1
15 Myles Jury *NR
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Rafael Dos Anjos
5 Edson Barboza
6 Michael Johnson
7 Michael Chiesa
8 Nate Diaz
9 Dustin Poirier
10 Beneil Dariush
11 Kevin Lee
12 Evan Dunham
13 Gilbert Melendez
14 Al Iaquinta
15 Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson
2 Robbie Lawler
3 Demian Maia
4 Carlos Condit
5 Jorge Masvidal
6 Neil Magny
7 Dong Hyun Kim
8 Donald Cerrone
9 Gunnar Nelson
10 Kamaru Usman +1
11 Tarec Saffiedine -1
12 Ryan LaFlare
13 Jake Ellenberger
14 Santiago Ponzinibbio
15 Matt Brown
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1 Yoel Romero
2 Luke Rockhold
3 Jacare Souza
4 Gegard Mousasi +1
5 Chris Weidman -1
6 Robert Whittaker
7 Anderson Silva
8 Derek Brunson +1
9 Krzysztof Jotko +1
10 Vitor Belfort +1
11 Thales Leites +1
12 Uriah Hall +1
13 Sam Alvey +1
14 Tim Boetsch +1
15 Daniel Kelly *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson +1
2 Glover Teixeira +1
3 Jimi Manuwa +1
4 Mauricio Rua +1
5 Volkan Oezdemir +1
6 Corey Anderson +1
7 Misha Cirkunov +2
8 Ovince Saint Preux
9 Ilir Latifi +1
10 Rogerio Nogueira +1
11 Patrick Cummins +1
12 Gian Villante +2
13 Tyson Pedro +2
14 Jan Blachowicz -2
15 Jared Cannonier *NR
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Fabricio Werdum
2 Cain Velasquez
3 Alistair Overeem
4 Junior Dos Santos
5 Francis Ngannou
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Mark Hunt
8 Andrei Arlovski
9 Travis Browne
10 Stefan Struve
11 Alexander Volkov
12 Tim Johnson
13 Marcin Tybura
14 Aleksei Oleinik
15 Daniel Omielanczuk
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk
1 Claudia Gadelha
2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz
3 Jessica Andrade
4 Rose Namajunas
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Joanne Calderwood
8 Randa Markos
9 Carla Esparza
10 Maryna Moroz
11 Paige VanZant
12 Jessica Aguilar +1
13 Felice Herrig -1
14 Jessica Penne
15 Justine Kish
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Julianna Pena
3 Ronda Rousey
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Holly Holm
6 Sara McMann
7 Cat Zingano
8 Liz Carmouche
9 Germaine de Randamie
10 Bethe Correia
11 Alexis Davis
12 Marion Reneau
13 Ashlee Evans-Smith
14 Katlyn Chookagian *NR
15 Jessica Eye -1