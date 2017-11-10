UFC Rankings Update: GSP Below Conor McGregor On P4P List

Not only is Georges St-Pierre a UFC champion once again, but he has once again made his way back to the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.

“GSP” made his highly-anticipated return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition this past weekend in the main event of UFC 217 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. Rather than return to his former championship weight class of 170 pounds, the Canadian decided to try his hand at challenging middleweight title-holder Michael Bisping. After a fairly back-and-forth affair; St-Pierre connected with a hellacious shot on “The Count” that dropped him, allowing “Rush” to lock in a rear-naked choke that would put Bisping to sleep.

Now St-Pierre rules as the new champion at 185 pounds, with interim champ Robert Whittaker looming in the shadows waiting to see if he’ll get a crack at the future UFC Hall Of Famer. The card also saw two other titles changed hands as TJ Dillashaw downed ex-Team Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt to reclaim the 135-pound throne, and Rose Namajunas pulled off an Upset Of The Year candidate by knocking out former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The official UFC rankings have been updated after the groundbreaking MMA event, and you can check them out here below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Georges St-Pierre *NR

4 Max Holloway -1

5 Daniel Cormier

6 Stipe Miocic -2

7 TJ Dillashaw *NR

8 Tyron Woodley

9 Tony Ferguson +3

10 Cody Garbrandt -4

11 Cris Cyborg

12 Amanda Nunes +2

13 Jose Aldo -3

14 Robert Whittaker +1

15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk -8

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Sergio Pettis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Wilson Reis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Dustin Ortiz

9 John Moraga

11 Tim Elliott

12 Alexandre Pantoja

13 Louis Smolka

14 Magomed Bibulatov

14 Deiveson Figueiredo +1

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: TJ Dillashaw

1 Cody Garbrandt -1

2 Dominick Cruz -1

3 Jimmie Rivera

4 Raphael Assuncao

5 John Lineker

6 Bryan Caraway

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Marlon Moraes

10 Thomas Almeida

11 Pedro Munhoz

12 Eddie Wineland

13 Matthew Lopez

14 Rob Font

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Brian Ortega

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

3 Edson Barboza

4 Eddie Alvarez

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Kevin Lee

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Johnson

10 Michael Chiesa

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Evan Dunham

15 Francisco Trinaldo

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson +1

2 Robbie Lawler -1

3 Colby Covington

4 Demian Maia +1

5 Rafael Dos Anjos +1

6 Jorge Masvidal -2

7 Carlos Condit

8 Darren Till

9 Donald Cerrone

10 Santiago Ponzinibbio

11 Neil Magny

12 Kamaru Usman

13 Gunnar Nelson

14 Dong Hyun Kim

15 Alex Oliveira

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Georges St-Pierre

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Michael Bisping -2

3 Yoel Romero

4 Luke Rockhold -2

5 Jacare Souza -1

6 Chris Weidman -1

7 Derek Brunson -1

8 Anderson Silva -1

9 Kelvin Gastelum -1

10 David Branch -1

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Uriah Hall -2

13 Krzysztof Jotko -1

14 Lyoto Machida -1

15 Paulo Costa *NR

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Alexander Gustafsson

2 Volkan Oezdemir

3 Glover Teixeira

4 Jimi Manuwa

5 Ovince Saint Preux +1

6 Mauricio Rua -1

7 Misha Cirkunov +1

8 Corey Anderson -1

9 Ilir Latifi

10 Patrick Cummins

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Jan Blachowicz

15 Gian Villante

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Francis Ngannou

5 Mark Hunt

6 Derrick Lewis

7 Alexander Volkov

8 Marcin Tybura

9 Curtis Blaydes +3

10 Stefan Struve

11 Aleksei Oleinik -2

12 Junior Albini -1

13 Andrei Arlovski -1

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Rose Namajunas

1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk -1

2 Jessica Andrade -1

3 Claudia Gadelha -1

4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz -1

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Cynthia Calvillo

8 Carla Esparza

9 Felice Herrig

10 Paige VanZant

11 Alexa Grasso

12 Cortney Casey

13 Joanne Calderwood

14 Randa Markos

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Raquel Pennington

5 Ronda Rousey

6 Cat Zingano

7 Sara McMann

8 Ketlen Vieira

9 Germaine de Randamie

10 Alexis Davis

11 Liz Carmouche

12 Marion Reneau

13 Katlyn Chookagian

14 Bethe Correia

15 Leslie Smith