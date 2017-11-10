UFC Rankings Update: GSP Below Conor McGregor On P4P List

Not only is Georges St-Pierre a UFC champion once again, but he has once again made his way back to the promotion’s pound-for-pound rankings.
“GSP” made his highly-anticipated return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition this past weekend in the main event of UFC 217 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. Rather than return to his former championship weight class of 170 pounds, the Canadian decided to try his hand at challenging middleweight title-holder Michael Bisping. After a fairly back-and-forth affair; St-Pierre connected with a hellacious shot on “The Count” that dropped him, allowing “Rush” to lock in a rear-naked choke that would put Bisping to sleep.
Now St-Pierre rules as the new champion at 185 pounds, with interim champ Robert Whittaker looming in the shadows waiting to see if he’ll get a crack at the future UFC Hall Of Famer. The card also saw two other titles changed hands as TJ Dillashaw downed ex-Team Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt to reclaim the 135-pound throne, and Rose Namajunas pulled off an Upset Of The Year candidate by knocking out former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.
The official UFC rankings have been updated after the groundbreaking MMA event, and you can check them out here below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Georges St-Pierre *NR
4 Max Holloway -1
5 Daniel Cormier
6 Stipe Miocic -2
7 TJ Dillashaw *NR
8 Tyron Woodley
9 Tony Ferguson +3
10 Cody Garbrandt -4
11 Cris Cyborg
12 Amanda Nunes +2
13 Jose Aldo -3
14 Robert Whittaker +1
15 Joanna Jedrzejczyk -8
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Sergio Pettis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Wilson Reis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Dustin Ortiz
9 John Moraga
11 Tim Elliott
12 Alexandre Pantoja
13 Louis Smolka
14 Magomed Bibulatov
14 Deiveson Figueiredo +1
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: TJ Dillashaw
1 Cody Garbrandt -1
2 Dominick Cruz -1
3 Jimmie Rivera
4 Raphael Assuncao
5 John Lineker
6 Bryan Caraway
7 Aljamain Sterling
8 John Dodson
9 Marlon Moraes
10 Thomas Almeida
11 Pedro Munhoz
12 Eddie Wineland
13 Matthew Lopez
14 Rob Font
15 Johnny Eduardo
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Brian Ortega
7 Yair Rodriguez
8 Jeremy Stephens
9 Darren Elkins
10 Renato Moicano
11 Dennis Bermudez
12 Dooho Choi
13 Mirsad Bektic
14 Myles Jury
15 Jason Knight
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Tony Ferguson (Interim Champion)
2 Khabib Nurmagomedov
3 Edson Barboza
4 Eddie Alvarez
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Nate Diaz
7 Kevin Lee
8 Dustin Poirier
9 Michael Johnson
10 Michael Chiesa
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Beneil Dariush
13 Anthony Pettis
14 Evan Dunham
15 Francisco Trinaldo
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Stephen Thompson +1
2 Robbie Lawler -1
3 Colby Covington
4 Demian Maia +1
5 Rafael Dos Anjos +1
6 Jorge Masvidal -2
7 Carlos Condit
8 Darren Till
9 Donald Cerrone
10 Santiago Ponzinibbio
11 Neil Magny
12 Kamaru Usman
13 Gunnar Nelson
14 Dong Hyun Kim
15 Alex Oliveira
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Georges St-Pierre
1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)
2 Michael Bisping -2
3 Yoel Romero
4 Luke Rockhold -2
5 Jacare Souza -1
6 Chris Weidman -1
7 Derek Brunson -1
8 Anderson Silva -1
9 Kelvin Gastelum -1
10 David Branch -1
11 Vitor Belfort
12 Uriah Hall -2
13 Krzysztof Jotko -1
14 Lyoto Machida -1
15 Paulo Costa *NR
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Alexander Gustafsson
2 Volkan Oezdemir
3 Glover Teixeira
4 Jimi Manuwa
5 Ovince Saint Preux +1
6 Mauricio Rua -1
7 Misha Cirkunov +1
8 Corey Anderson -1
9 Ilir Latifi
10 Patrick Cummins
11 Rogerio Nogueira
12 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
13 Tyson Pedro
14 Jan Blachowicz
15 Gian Villante
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Alistair Overeem
2 Fabricio Werdum
3 Cain Velasquez
4 Francis Ngannou
5 Mark Hunt
6 Derrick Lewis
7 Alexander Volkov
8 Marcin Tybura
9 Curtis Blaydes +3
10 Stefan Struve
11 Aleksei Oleinik -2
12 Junior Albini -1
13 Andrei Arlovski -1
14 Travis Browne
15 Tim Johnson
WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT
Champion: Rose Namajunas
1 Joanna Jedrzejczyk -1
2 Jessica Andrade -1
3 Claudia Gadelha -1
4 Karolina Kowalkiewicz -1
5 Tecia Torres
6 Michelle Waterson
7 Cynthia Calvillo
8 Carla Esparza
9 Felice Herrig
10 Paige VanZant
11 Alexa Grasso
12 Cortney Casey
13 Joanne Calderwood
14 Randa Markos
15 Maryna Moroz
WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Amanda Nunes
1 Valentina Shevchenko
2 Holly Holm
3 Julianna Pena
4 Raquel Pennington
5 Ronda Rousey
6 Cat Zingano
7 Sara McMann
8 Ketlen Vieira
9 Germaine de Randamie
10 Alexis Davis
11 Liz Carmouche
12 Marion Reneau
13 Katlyn Chookagian
14 Bethe Correia
15 Leslie Smith