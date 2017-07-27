UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Moves Up Pound-For-Pound List

The official UFC rankings are in, and Jon Jones appears to be on the come-up once again.
After nearly a year-and-a-half year removed from his last fight, Jones will looks to recapture his light heavyweight belt against incumbent champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 this weekend.
The pound-for-pound list has been updated as well, with Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson edging out Conor McGregor for the coveted number one spot.
Jones went up two spots on the pound-for-pound list, coming in at number five on the list he used to regularly dominate.
Both Cody Garbrandt and Max Holloway dropped a spot on the P4P list as Jones moves his way back up to the top. Holloway recently defeated Jose Aldo to become UFC featherweight champion, while Garbrandt has remained inactive since taking the bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz in December 2016.
Check out the updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com below:
POUND-FOR-POUND
1 Demetrious Johnson
2 Conor McGregor
3 Daniel Cormier
4 Stipe Miocic
5 Jon Jones +2
6 Max Holloway -1
7 Cody Garbrandt -1
8 Joanna Jedrzejczyk
9 Tyron Woodley
10 Dominick Cruz
11 Michael Bisping
12 Jose Aldo
13 Amanda Nunes
14 Robert Whittaker
15 TJ Dillashaw
FLYWEIGHT
Champion: Demetrious Johnson
1 Joseph Benavidez
2 Henry Cejudo
3 Ray Borg
4 Wilson Reis
5 Jussier Formiga
6 Sergio Pettis
7 Brandon Moreno
8 Ben Nguyen
9 Tim Elliott
10 John Moraga
11 Ian McCall
12 Dustin Ortiz
13 Alexandre Pantoja
14 Louis Smolka
15 Magomed Bibulatov
BANTAMWEIGHT
Champion: Cody Garbrandt
1 Dominick Cruz
2 TJ Dillashaw
3 Raphael Assuncao
4 Jimmie Rivera
5 John Lineker -1
6 Bryan Caraway
7 John Dodson
8 Aljamain Sterling
9 Thomas Almeida
10 Marlon Moraes
11 Eddie Wineland
12 Pedro Munhoz
13 Rob Font
14 Matthew Lopez
15 Johnny Eduardo
FEATHERWEIGHT
Champion: Max Holloway
1 Jose Aldo
2 Frankie Edgar
3 Ricardo Lamas
4 Cub Swanson
5 Chan Sung Jung
6 Yair Rodriguez
7 Jeremy Stephens
8 Brian Ortega
9 Renato Moicano
10 Darren Elkins +2
11 Dennis Bermudez -1
12 Dooho Choi -1
13 Mirsad Bektic
13 Renan Barao +1
15 Jason Knight
LIGHTWEIGHT
Champion: Conor McGregor
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov
2 Tony Ferguson
3 Eddie Alvarez
4 Edson Barboza
5 Justin Gaethje
6 Nate Diaz
7 Kevin Lee
8 Dustin Poirier
9 Michael Johnson
10 Michael Chiesa
11 Al Iaquinta
12 Beneil Dariush
13 Anthony Pettis
14 Evan Dunham
15 Gilbert Melendez
WELTERWEIGHT
Champion: Tyron Woodley
1 Demian Maia
2 Stephen Thompson
3 Robbie Lawler
4 Jorge Masvidal
5 Carlos Condit
6 Neil Magny
6 Donald Cerrone +1
8 Colby Covington +1
9 Santiago Ponzinibbio -1
10 Rafael Dos Anjos
11 Gunnar Nelson
12 Dong Hyun Kim +1
13 Kamaru Usman -1
14 Alex Oliveira *NR
15 Tarec Saffiedine
MIDDLEWEIGHT
Champion: Michael Bisping
1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)
2 Yoel Romero
3 Luke Rockhold
4 Jacare Souza
5 Chris Weidman
6 Anderson Silva
7 Derek Brunson
8 Kelvin Gastelum
9 David Branch
10 Krzysztof Jotko
11 Vitor Belfort
12 Thales Leites
13 Tim Boetsch
14 Uriah Hall
15 Thiago Santos
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Daniel Cormier
1 Jon Jones
2 Alexander Gustafsson
3 Jimi Manuwa
4 Glover Teixeira
5 Volkan Oezdemir
6 Mauricio Rua
7 Corey Anderson
7 Ovince Saint Preux
9 Misha Cirkunov
10 Ilir Latifi
11 Rogerio Nogueira
12 Patrick Cummins
13 Tyson Pedro +1
14 Gian Villante -1
15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov
HEAVYWEIGHT
Champion: Stipe Miocic
1 Alistair Overeem
2 Fabricio Werdum
3 Cain Velasquez
4 Junior Dos Santos
5 Francis Ngannou
6 Mark Hunt
7 Derrick Lewis
8 Alexander Volkov
9 Stefan Struve
10 Marcin Tybura
11 Aleksei Oleinik
12 Andrei Arlovski +1
13 Travis Browne +1
14 Junior Albini *NR
15 Curtis Blaydes