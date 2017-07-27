UFC Rankings Update: Jon Jones Moves Up Pound-For-Pound List

The official UFC rankings are in, and Jon Jones appears to be on the come-up once again.

After nearly a year-and-a-half year removed from his last fight, Jones will looks to recapture his light heavyweight belt against incumbent champ Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 this weekend.

The pound-for-pound list has been updated as well, with Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson edging out Conor McGregor for the coveted number one spot.

Jones went up two spots on the pound-for-pound list, coming in at number five on the list he used to regularly dominate.

Both Cody Garbrandt and Max Holloway dropped a spot on the P4P list as Jones moves his way back up to the top. Holloway recently defeated Jose Aldo to become UFC featherweight champion, while Garbrandt has remained inactive since taking the bantamweight title from Dominick Cruz in December 2016.

Check out the updated rankings courtesy of UFC.com below:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson

2 Conor McGregor

3 Daniel Cormier

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Jon Jones +2

6 Max Holloway -1

7 Cody Garbrandt -1

8 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Dominick Cruz

11 Michael Bisping

12 Jose Aldo

13 Amanda Nunes

14 Robert Whittaker

15 TJ Dillashaw

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Wilson Reis

5 Jussier Formiga

6 Sergio Pettis

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Tim Elliott

10 John Moraga

11 Ian McCall

12 Dustin Ortiz

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Louis Smolka

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Raphael Assuncao

4 Jimmie Rivera

5 John Lineker -1

6 Bryan Caraway

7 John Dodson

8 Aljamain Sterling

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Marlon Moraes

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Rob Font

14 Matthew Lopez

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Yair Rodriguez

7 Jeremy Stephens

8 Brian Ortega

9 Renato Moicano

10 Darren Elkins +2

11 Dennis Bermudez -1

12 Dooho Choi -1

13 Mirsad Bektic

13 Renan Barao +1

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Kevin Lee

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Johnson

10 Michael Chiesa

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Evan Dunham

15 Gilbert Melendez

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Demian Maia

2 Stephen Thompson

3 Robbie Lawler

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Carlos Condit

6 Neil Magny

6 Donald Cerrone +1

8 Colby Covington +1

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio -1

10 Rafael Dos Anjos

11 Gunnar Nelson

12 Dong Hyun Kim +1

13 Kamaru Usman -1

14 Alex Oliveira *NR

15 Tarec Saffiedine

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Anderson Silva

7 Derek Brunson

8 Kelvin Gastelum

9 David Branch

10 Krzysztof Jotko

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Thales Leites

13 Tim Boetsch

14 Uriah Hall

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Daniel Cormier

1 Jon Jones

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Jimi Manuwa

4 Glover Teixeira

5 Volkan Oezdemir

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Corey Anderson

7 Ovince Saint Preux

9 Misha Cirkunov

10 Ilir Latifi

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro +1

14 Gian Villante -1

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Junior Dos Santos

5 Francis Ngannou

6 Mark Hunt

7 Derrick Lewis

8 Alexander Volkov

9 Stefan Struve

10 Marcin Tybura

11 Aleksei Oleinik

12 Andrei Arlovski +1

13 Travis Browne +1

14 Junior Albini *NR

15 Curtis Blaydes