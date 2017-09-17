UFC Pittsburgh Bonuses: Mike Perry Banks Another $50,000

With six knockouts and two submissions in 10 total fights, tonight’s (Sat., September 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn., delivered one of the most action-packed cards of the year, making it hard to choose who deserved the $50,000 post-fight bonuses.

But the decision had to be made, so surging welterweight prospect Mike Perry earned the first “Performance of the Night” bonus for his scary fast knockout of short-notice replacement Alex Reyes, whom “Platinum” felled with a brutal knee. The next “Performance of the Night” went to none other than middleweight veteran Uriah Hall, who was getting absolutely pounded by Krzysztof Jotko in the first round before rebounding to knock him out in the second.

“Fight of the Night” deservedly went to the back-and-forth battle between lightweights Gregor Gillespie and Jason Gonzalez, where both fighters seemingly bit down on their mouthpieces and threw down before Gillespie gutted out a tough arm triangle finish when the fight hit the ground.