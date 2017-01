UFC Phoenix Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sunday, January 15, 2017) UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn makes his highly-anticipated return to Octagon action after nearly three years, and will take on the flashy young No. 10-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103.

In our co-main event UFC veteran Joe Lauzon meets Marcin Held in a lightweight scrap, in addition to a welterweight contest between Court McGee and Ben Saunders, and a flyweight bout between John Moraga and Sergio Pettis.

It should be a fun night for fight fans in Phoenix, and you can check out the full card, start time, and how to watch here:

Event: UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. Penn

Date: Sun., January 15, 2017

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Broadcast: FS1

Main Card (10 PM ET, FOX Sports 1)

Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn

Lightweight: Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Hield

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Ben Saunders

Flyweight: John Moraga vs. Sergio Pettis

Preliminary Card (8PM ET, FOX Sports 1)

Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz vs. Augusto Mendes

Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynyk vs. Viktor Pešta

Lightweight: Alex White vs. Tony Martin

Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Chase Sherman

Preliminary Card (6:15 ET, UFC Fight Pass)

Women’s Strawweight: Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger vs. Nina Ansaroff

Lightweight: Devin Powell vs. Drakkar Klose

Light Heavyweight: Joachim Christensen vs. Bojan Mihajlović

Heavyweight: Dmitri Smoliakov vs. Cyril Asker