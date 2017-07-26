UFC On FOX 25 Posts Third-Lowest Ratings In History

The final viewership for UFC on FOX 25 has been released. The viewership for the main event of Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum is also in.

Just like the overnight ratings showed, the event was the third lowest-rated episode in the show’s nearly six-year history.

The show ended up finishing with 1.23 average rating and 2,046,000 viewers. It ended up being ahead slightly of the April 15th show, which was headlined by Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis for the flyweight title that did a 1.22 rating and 1,996,000 viewers as well as the August 27th show that 983,000 viewers and was headlined by Demian Maia vs. Carlos Condit.

Weidman, who was on a three-fight losing streak coming into this bout, beat Gastelum via third round submission in the promotion’s debut at the Nassau Coliseum.

Despite Gastelum being a good fighter, he does not have much drawing power. Weidman, on the other hand, does have some drawing abilities after beating former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva twice. He was a fighter that the show was hyped around and carried the card in terms of promotion.

The main event averaged 2,714,000 viewers and was not figured into the original overnight ratings due to it taking place after 10 p.m. ET. In April, the Johnson vs. Reis title match peaked at 2,874,000 viewers.

The prelims, which aired for two hours on FOX from 6-8 p.m. ET and were headlined by Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos’ decision win over Lyman Good, averaged 1,137,000 viewers.

This is down slightly from the prelims before the Shevchenko vs. Holm show last summer, and beating the 1,105,000 for the last prelims on FOX before Johnson vs. Reis.