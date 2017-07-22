UFC on FOX 25 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is in Uniondale, New York from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum tomorrow night (Sat. July 22, 2017) and what a card we have planned.
A middleweight headliner between former 185-pound champ Chris Weidman and No. 8-ranked Kelvin Gastelum. In the co-main event featherweights Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins will go head-to-head. Light heavyweights Patrick Cummins and Gian Villante will also collide, as well as a tremendous match-up at 135 pounds between Thomas Almeida and Jimmie Rivera.
You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)
Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Featherweight: Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins
Light heavyweight: Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante
Bantamweight: Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET)
Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Rafael Natal
Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Alex Oliveira
Heavyweight: Damian Grabowski vs. Chase Sherman
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET)
Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak vs. Jeremy Kennedy
Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Marlon Vera
Heavyweight: Junior Albini vs. Timothy Johnson
Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Godofredo Pepey
Lightweight: Frankie Perez vs. Chris Wade