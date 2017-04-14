UFC on FOX 24 Weigh-Ins: All Fighters On Point

UFC on FOX 24 takes place on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC Fight Pass prelims begin at 4:30 p.m. ET with five bouts then continues on FOX at 6 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card airs at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.

A UFC Flyweight Championship match between current champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis will headline this event. This fight was originally booked for UFC 201, but Johnson pulled out due to an undisclosed injury and the bout was scrapped. Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout and Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC On FOX 24 on Friday. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Champ Demetrious Johnson (124) vs. Wilson Reis (124) – for flyweight title

Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Renato Moicano (145.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Roy Nelson (262) vs. Alexander Volkov (245)

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Patrick Williams (136)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Louis Smolka (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Augusto Mendes (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Jake Collier (205.5)

Andrew Sanchez (184.5) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Nathan Coy (171) vs. Zak Cummings (170)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)