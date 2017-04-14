UFC on FOX 24: Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson Faceoff

A UFC women’s strawweight title shot may be on the line when No. 4-ranked Rose Namajunas meets No. 6 Michelle Waterson in the co-main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Although ‘Thug’ maintains the higher ranking for the time being, it could be argued that it’s ‘The Karate Hottie’ who has far more momentum after her first-round submission win over the formerly touted Paige VanZant in December, her second straight submission win in the octagon, while Namajunas will look to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 201.

The high-stakes women’s bout could definitely bring forth the next contender to longtime strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk or Jessica Andrade, who will meet for the gold in the co-main event of May’s UFC 211 from Dallas. Check out Namajunas and Waterson’s faceoff from today’s ceremonial weigh-ins courtesy of MMA Fighting here: