UFC on FOX 24 Medical Suspensions: Ronaldo Souza Avoids Long Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC On FOX 24, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

A UFC Flyweight Championship match between current champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis headlined this event. Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the main card was Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout and Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Souza being suspended for 30 days after being TKO’d by Whittaker. “The Ultimate Fighter 23” winner Andrew Sanchez received the longest suspension with 90 days. There were only four fighters that were suspended. Here are the medical suspensions:

Ronaldo Souza: suspended for 30 days

Patrick Williams: suspended for 30 days

Andrew Sanchez: suspended for 90 days

Nate Coy: suspended for 30 days

UFC on FOX 24 took place on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC Fight Pass prelims started at 4:30 p.m. ET with five bouts then continued on FOX at 6 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card aired at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.