UFC on FOX 24 Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight’s (Sat. April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 fight card originates from Kansas City, Missouri and is headlined by a flyweight title fight between Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis. In the co-main event a pivotal strawweight bout will commence between No. 4-ranked Rose Namajunas and No. 6-ranked Michelle Waterson.

Johnson has the opportunity to make history, as he’ll tie former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva’s title defense record of 10 with a potential win over Reis. Will ‘Mighty Mouse’ make history in Missouri tonight?

You can check out the full UFC on FOX 24 fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (FOX, 8 P.M. ET)

Flyweight title bout: (C) Demetrious Johnson (124) vs. Wilson Reis (124)

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)

Middleweight: Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Featherweight: Renato Moicano (145.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

Preliminary Card (FOX, 6 P.M. ET)

Heavyweight: Roy Nelson (262) vs. Alexander Volkov (245)

Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Patrick Williams (136)

Lightweight: Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (126) vs. Louis Smolka (126)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 4 P.M. ET)

Bantamweight: Augusto Mendes (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark (205) vs. Jake Collier (205.5)

Middleweight: Andrew Sanchez (184.5) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Welterweight: Nathan Coy (171) vs. Zak Cummings (170)

Women’s bantamweight: Ashlee Evans-Smith (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)