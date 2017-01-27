UFC on FOX 23 Weigh-In Results: Somebody Is Four Pounds Over…

UFC on FOX 23 hits Denver, Colorado this weekend for an evening of great fights. Heading in to this Saturday’s event, stories in the women’s bantamweight, welterweight and heavyweight division’s are stealing headlines. In the main event we see Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena poised for action. With a title shot against Amanda Nunes looming, expect to see the best of these budding prospects in Denver. Filling the co-main slot are Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal, and we can certainly expect a striking-heavy bonanza in this pairing.

‘Cowboy’ wants to make it five straight at welterweight, but Masvidal has plans to play spoiler, this is one to watch. Over to the 265-pound division, and rising prospect Francis Ngannou will battle former champion Andrei Arlovski. ‘Predator’ has been smashing his way through the competition, all the while building a growing fan base. Arlovski, although 37 and without a win in three, is a very experienced and dangerous foe. You can tune in to see the early weigh-in results throughout the morning, or check in at 7 PM ET for the traditional scales show.

Cheers to MMAJunkie.com for the live early weigh-in stream!



Watch the Fight Night Denver official weigh-in on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7pm/4pm ETPT live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Weigh-In Results

Event: UFC on FOX 23: “Shevchenko vs. Pena”

Date: Sat., Jan. 28, 2017, on FOX

Location: Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Valentina Shevchenko (134.4) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

Donald Cerrone (170.8) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (253.6)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Jason Knight (145.6)

PRELIMINARY CARD (5 p.m. ET, FS1)

Sam Alvey (185.6) vs. Nate Marquardt (185.6)

Raphael Assuncao (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.8)

Li Jingliang (170.4) vs. Bobby Nash (170.8)

Luis Henrique da Silva (205.8) vs. Jordan Johnson (205)

Alessio Di Chirico (185.6) vs. Eric Spicely (185.8)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (209.6) overweight, must pay 20% of his purse to opponent

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Eric Shelton (125.8)

J.C. Cottrell (155.8) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)