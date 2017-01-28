UFC On FOX 23 Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, January 28th, 2017) will come in the form of UFC on FOX 23. Headlining the card are Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Sam Alvey vs. Nate Marquardt

Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Bobby Nash

Light Heavyweight: Luis Henrique da Silva vs. Jordan Johnson

Flyweight: Eric Shelton vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Light Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Jeremy Kimball

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Jason Gonzalez vs. J.C. Cottrell

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Eric Spicely