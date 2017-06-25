UFC Oklahoma City Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC Fight Night 112 will go down live tonight (Sat. June 25, 2017) from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and it features a bad blood main event between two of the lightweight division’s finest.

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn makes his return to the Octagon when he takes on fellow veteran Dennis Siver, former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks returns to middleweight to take on Tim Boetsch, and Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee will get to settle their differences in the main event.

You can check out the full fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (FS1, 9 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee

Catchweight (188 pounds): Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks **Hendricks missed weight**

Women’s strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish

Light heavyweight: Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes

Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Tim Means

Featherweight: B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver

Preliminary Card (FS2, 7 P.M. ET):

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch

Middleweight: Vitor Miranda vs. Marvin Vettori

Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz

Lightweight: Darrell Horcher vs. Devin Powell

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 5:30 P.M. ET)

Catchweight (149 pounds): Jared Gordon vs. Michel Quinones **Gordon missed weight**

Lightweight: Johnny Case vs. Tony Martin

Light heavyweight: Jeremy Kimball vs. Josh Stansbury