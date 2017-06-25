UFC Oklahoma City Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC Fight Night 112 will go down live tonight (Sat. June 25, 2017) from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and it features a bad blood main event between two of the lightweight division’s finest.
UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn makes his return to the Octagon when he takes on fellow veteran Dennis Siver, former welterweight champ Johny Hendricks returns to middleweight to take on Tim Boetsch, and Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee will get to settle their differences in the main event.
You can check out the full fight card, start time and information on how to watch here:
Main Card (FS1, 9 P.M. ET):
Lightweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee
Catchweight (188 pounds): Tim Boetsch vs. Johny Hendricks **Hendricks missed weight**
Women’s strawweight: Felice Herrig vs. Justine Kish
Light heavyweight: Joachim Christensen vs. Dominick Reyes
Welterweight: Alex Garcia vs. Tim Means
Featherweight: B.J. Penn vs. Dennis Siver
Preliminary Card (FS2, 7 P.M. ET):
Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Erik Koch
Middleweight: Vitor Miranda vs. Marvin Vettori
Women’s strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Maryna Moroz
Lightweight: Darrell Horcher vs. Devin Powell
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 5:30 P.M. ET)
Catchweight (149 pounds): Jared Gordon vs. Michel Quinones **Gordon missed weight**
Lightweight: Johnny Case vs. Tony Martin
Light heavyweight: Jeremy Kimball vs. Josh Stansbury