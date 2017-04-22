UFC Nashville Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC will be live from Nashville, Tennessee tonight and the promotion has compiled a great card for fight fans tonight.

On the main card UFC welterweight veteran Jake Ellenberger will take on Mike Perry, lightweight veteran Joe Lauzon will take on Stevie Ray, and former flyweight title-challenger John Dodson will meet Eddie Wineland.

No. 8-ranked 205-pound Ovince Saint Preux takes on Marcos Rogerio de Lima (who missed weight at 210 pounds), the returning Al Iaquinta takes on Diego Sanchez in the night’s co-main event, and No. 4-ranked featherweight Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov closes out the night.

You can check out the full fight card, start times and how to watch here:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)

Artem Lobov (145) vs. Cub Swanson (145)

Al Iaquinta (154.5) vs. Diego Sanchez (155.5)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (210)* vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

John Dodson (135) vs. Eddie Wineland (135)

Joe Lauzon (155.5) vs. Stevie Ray (156)

Jake Ellenberger (170.5) vs. Mike Perry (170)

Preliminary Card (FS2, 8 P.M. ET)

Sam Alvey (184) vs. Thales Leites (186)

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Dustin Ortiz (124.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Michael McBride (155.5)

Jessica Penne (116) vs. Danielle Taylor (115)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 P.M. ET)

Cindy Dandois (135) vs. Alexis Davis (134.5)

Bryan Barberena (170) vs. Joe Proctor (170)

Hector Sandoval (125.5) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

How to watch: