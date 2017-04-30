Daniel Cormier Sheds Light On Jon Jones’ USADA Issues

UFC Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is hoping to face former champion and former pound-for-pound king Jon Jones at UFC 214 this summer. “Bones” is currently serving out a USADA suspension that will end in July.

The two first met at UFC 182 in Jan. 2015 where Jones took home a unanimous decision victory. He then, however, tested positive for cocaine metabolites in the aftermath of the bout. They were then set to rematch at UFC 200 last July, but Jones was forced to withdraw just days prior after being flagged by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) for an anti-doping violation.

Cormier recently blasted the ex-champions for his issues with USADA:

“Last time — I’m a truth teller — the first fight when me and Jon fought there were stories about him hiding from USADA or some [expletive] like that. Then when he finally did get his test, he tested positive for cocaine and his body levels were all just completely out of whack as if he had just finished doing some illegal stuff,” Cormier explained when speaking to FOX Sports. “Then after he got himself into that trouble, he came back and he fought Ovince Saint-Preux. He was big and he was strong and he looked fantastic and it was his first fight under USADA and he fought like [expletive]. So then at UFC 200, he probably said ‘I can’t really do this the way I want to do it without my help.’ So he said ‘I’m just going to try it again’ and he tested positive again.”

In fact, Cormier even went as far to imply that Jones has been using steroids:

“He may want to try to learn how to do this the correct way before he fights me. I hate saying a guy used steroids, but all signs point to him doing something wrong,” Cormier said. “Let’s be honest. From the test levels from before the first time we fought and then his test results didn’t become available until after the fight. So there’s smoke there obviously.”

