UFC Legend Reveals How Jon Jones Could Beat Brock Lesnar

The Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar superfight conversation is really beginning to heat up – and former UFC light heavyweight champion Randy Couture believes “Bones” has a legitimate chance at defeating the former heavyweight champ.

Jones comes off of a spectacular third round knockout win over Daniel Cormier in the main event of the UFC 214 pay-per-view (PPV) last month (Sat. July 29, 2017) to recapture the UFC 205-pound throne. Immediately after the fight, Jones proceeded to call out “The Beast” and dared him to meet him in the Octagon if he wanted to know what it was like to get beat by a smaller man.

Lesnar responded soon after with a statement to the Associated Press, saying “Be careful what you wish for, young man.” Former UFC heavyweight champ Randy Couture was recently asked about the potential superfight by TMZ, to which he said that Jones wouldn’t have to move that far up in weight for the fight – as “Bones” is perhaps heavier than he was when he fought Lesnar himself back in 2008:

“He doesn’t have to move very far, he’s a big guy at light heavyweight anyway,” Couture said. “I think he walks around at 230 or 240 when he’s not in training camp and ready to make 205. So – that’s bigger than I was when I fought Lesnar.”

Couture believes there is no doubt that Jones can compete with Lesnar, as long as he prepares for the fight with bigger training partners and prepares for the ‘worst case scenario’ which would be the WWE Champ ending up on top of him on the ground: