Former UFC Fighter Involved In Russian Shootout That Leaves Two Dead

UFC and Strikeforce veteran Adlan Amagov was involved in a shootout in Moscow that left two dead and six injured, authorities said.

On Monday night, two clashing Chechen clans, the Khalidovs and the Baysurovs, engaged in a deadly shootout that involved Amagov, who retired from competition back in 2013 only to recently return at a Russian regional show last year.

Amagov, siding with the Khalidov clan, allegedly stabbed and hospitalized fellow MMA fighter 19-year-old Timur Baysurov during the shootout. Amagov’s victim sustained a stab wound to the chest, and he was rushed to an intensive care unit at a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

Five others were seriously wounded in the melee, and two others are confirmed to be dead.

Reports from Russia claim that the Khalidov’s and the Baysurovs’ had met in Western Moscow to discuss a business deal between the two clans, which apparently went south quickly and devolved into mayhem shortly after.

Magomed Khalidov, leader of the Khalidov clan, is the owner of the ‘Grand’ and ‘Three Pillars’ furniture centers, while rival Ruslan Baysurov is the CEO of Intro Energy. The two men, flanked by their associates, met at Krylasky Hill in Moscow Monday night for a meeting regarding the redistribution of a shared business between the two.

Authorities say when a deal could not be reached, the two groups resorted to violence, leading to the deadly shootout.

Moscow police are currently investigating the shootout that as of today left two dead and six injured, and have filed a criminal case for murder and the illegal transfer of firearms.

Amagov first broke out in North America during his stint in Strikeforce, where the welterweight went 3-1, with his lone defeat coming at the hands (or knee, rather) of Robbie Lawler. He signed with the UFC after Strikeforce was bought and absorbed by Zuffa, where he went 2-0 with one brutal knockout victory over TJ Waldburger.

After a three-year hiatus, Amagov returned to competition and won by first round armlock in a mixed-rules Sambo bout. The Chechen was a highly-regarded welterweight prospect at the time of his initial retirement from the sport. Amagov had compiled a 13-2-1 record, but had abruptly retired from the sport back in 2013.

While it was speculated that his retirement had to do with religious reasons (Amagov is a practicing Muslim), he later stated he had grown tired of the weight cuts and the demands it placed on his body.

No word has arrived on any charges Amagov might be facing.