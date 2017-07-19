UFC Fight Night Glasgow Medical Suspensions: Gunnar Nelson Avoids Long Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night Glasgow, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Fight Night Glasgow took place on Sunday, July 16th at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The preliminary bouts aired on UFC Fight Pass at noon ET and on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET. The six bout main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

A welterweight bout between Gunnar Nelson and Santiago Ponzinibbio served as the main event of the event while Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo in a strawweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the six bout main card was Paul Felder vs. Stevie Ray in a lightweight bout, Ryan Janes vs. Jack Marshman in a middleweight bout, Paul Craig vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, and James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Justin Willis being out for 180 days until cleared by negative MRI on right shoulder and Amanda Lemos being out 180 days or until cleared by negative X-ray on right thumb. Everyone else got away with a short suspension. Nelson, who was TKO’d in the main event, only received a suspension for 45 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Gunnar Nelson: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Cynthia Calvillo: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact; left forearm X-ray was negative

Joanne Calderwood: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout

Paul Felder: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right eyelid laceration

Stevie Ray: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO

Jack Marshman: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for hard bout; CT scan negative

Ryan Janes: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for right cheek laceration

Paul Craig: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for TKO; head CT was negative

James Mulheron: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout

Justin Willis: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for ribs; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Bobby Nash: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Alexandre Pantoja: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Neil Seery: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for ribs; suspended a minimum of 45 days

Charlie Ward: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for KO

Daniel Teymur: suspended 180 days or until cleared by doctor for right hand; suspended a minimum 45 days

Brett Johns: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative MRI on right shoulder; suspended a minimum 30 days

Albert Morales: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for brow laceration

Leslie Smith: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact; X-ray was negative

Amanda Lemos: suspended 180 days or until cleared by negative X-ray on right thumb; suspended a minimum 45 days