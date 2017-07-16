UFC Fight Night Glasgow Bonuses: Ponzinibbio Banks An Extra $50k

The UFC has wrapped up its event from Glasgow earlier today (Sun. July 16, 2017) and what a knockout-filled event it was.

In the opening fight of the FS1 preliminary card, lightweights Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur put on one heck of a performance, however, it was Henry who walked away with the unanimous decision victory. Although Henry walked away the victor, both men were awarded with $50,000 bonuses.

Four fights into the main card another lightweight made quite a statement when he took center Octagon, as Paul Felder, who comes off of an emotional week due to the passing of his father, scored a vicious first round knockout win over Stevie Ray after some nasty elbows on the ground. Felder was awarded $50,000 for his Performance Of The Night effort.

Finally, in the main event of the evening, Santiago Ponzinibbio stunned the mixed martial arts world when he downed 170-pound veteran Gunnar Nelson in the first round of their encounter with a nasty knockout just after a minute into the fight. Ponzinibbio was gifted an extra $50,000 to take home on top of his fight purse.