UFC Gdansk Reebok Fighter Payouts: Donald Cerrone Tops Everyone

UFC Fight Night 118 (UFC Gdansk) is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 118 took place on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ergo Arena in Gdańsk, Poland. This event was the first that the UFC has hosted in Gdańsk and the second in Poland, after UFC Fight Night: Gonzaga vs. Cro Cop 2 in August 2015. The main card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3 p.m. ET while the preliminary card also aired on UFC Fight Pass, at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A welterweight bout between former UFC Lightweight Championship challenger Donald Cerrone and Darren Till will headline this event while Jodie Esquibel vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Jan Blachowicz vs. Devin Clark in a light heavyweight bout and Oskar Piechota vs. Jonathan Wilson in a middleweight bout.

The full UFC payouts include:

Darren Till: $2,500 def. Donald Cerrone: $20,000

Karolina Kowalkiewicz: $5,000 def. Jodie Esquibel: $2,500

Jan Blachowicz: $5,000 def. Devin Clark: $2,500

Oskar Piechota: $2,500 def. Jonathan Wilson: $2,500

Marcin Held: $2,500 def. Nasrat Haqparast: $2,500

Brian Kelleher: $2,500 def. Damian Stasiak: $2,500

Ramazan Emeev: $2,500 def. Sam Alvey: $10,000

Andre Fili: $5,000 def. Artem Lobov: $5,000

Warlley Alves: $5,000 def. Salim Touahri: $2,500

Aspen Ladd: $2,500 def. Lina Lansberg: $2,500

Josh Emmett: $2,500 def. Felipe Arantes: $10,000