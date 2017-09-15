UFC Fight Night 116 Weigh-In Results

UFC Fight Night 116 takes place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This event will be the third that the UFC has hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A middleweight bout between former Strikeforce and UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and former WSOF Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion David Branch will headline this event. Alex Reyes vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will co-headline this show. Rounding out the six bout main card is Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout, Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez in a lightweight bout, Sergio Moraes vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout, and Justin Ledet vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in a heavyweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night 116 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10PM/7PM ETPT)

Middleweight: Luke Rockhold vs. David Branch

Welterweight: Alex Reyes vs. Mike Perry

Middleweight: Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez

Welterweight: Sergio Moraes vs. Kamaru Usman

Heavyweight: Justin Ledet vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM/5PM ETPT)

Lightweight: Tony Martin vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Anthony Hamilton

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Lightweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jason Saggo