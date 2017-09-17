UFC Fight Night 116 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Luke Rockhold Tops List

UFC Fight Night 116 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 116 took place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This event was the third that the UFC has hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM EST while the main card aired on FS1 at 10 PM EST.

A middleweight bout between former Strikeforce and UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and former WSOF Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion David Branch headlined this event. Alex Reyes vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout co-headlined this show. Rounding out the six bout main card was Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout, Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez in a lightweight bout, Sergio Moraes vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout, and Justin Ledet vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in a heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Luke Rockhold: $10,000 def. David Branch: $5,000



Mike Perry: $5,000 def. Alex Reyes: $2,500



Anthony Smith: $5,000 def. Hector Lombard: $5,000



Gregor Gillespie: $2,500 def. Jason Gonzalez: $2,500



Kamaru Usman: $5,000 def. Sergio Moraes: $5,000



Justin Ledet: $2,500 def. Zu Anyanwu: $2,500



Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $5,000 def. Tony Martin: $5,000



Daniel Spitz: $2,500 def. Anthony Hamilton: $5,000



Uriah Hall: $10,000 def. Krzysztof Jotko: $5,000



Gilbert Burns: $5,000 def. Jason Saggo: $5,000