UFC Fight Night 116 Preliminary Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, September 16th, 2017) will come from in the form of UFC Fight Night 116. Headlining the card are Luke Rockhold and David Branch, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Tony Martin vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier in a lightweight closes the preliminary card on FOX Sports 1.

Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz vs. Anthony Hamilton is next in a heavyweight bout.

Uriah Hall vs. Krzysztof Jotko is next in a middleweight bout.

Gilbert Burns vs. Jason Saggo in a lightweight bout opens the FOX Sports 1 preliminary bouts. In round 1, They exchange body kicks at the same moment. Burns misses on a wild overhand. Leg kicks from both men then a 2-3 for Burns. Burns right lands audibly and draws a reaction from the crowd. Another then a leg kick. Finally, Burns shoots and stuffed. Saggo lands a leg kick but he’s getting backed up. Burns is scoring with his hands. Saggo catches a kick and trips Burns down. He has Saggo on his back on the second attempt and gets the back no hooks. Saggo gets to his feet but eats a final flurry. In round 2, Again Saggo doesn’t want to engage and referee lets Burns up. Saggo staying busy and lands a head kick. Saggo with body kick then a left hook but he’s met with another 3-2. Burns shoots and now he’s deep on the hips, picks Saggo up and slams. An overhand right from Burns just at the end of the round flattens Saggo.

Here are the results:

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM/5PM ETPT)

Lightweight: Gilbert Burns def. Jason Saggo by knockout (punch) at 4:55 of Round 2