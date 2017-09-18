UFC Pittsburgh Medical Suspensions: Branch Avoids Long Stint

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fight Night 116, it’s their time to face those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Fight Night 116 took place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This event was the third that the UFC has hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM EST while the main card aired on FS1 at 10 PM EST.



A middleweight bout between former Strikeforce and UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and former WSOF Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion David Branch headlined this event. Alex Reyes vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout co-headlined this show. Rounding out the six bout main card was Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout, Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez in a lightweight bout, Sergio Moraes vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout, and Justin Ledet vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in a heavyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Branch being suspended 45 days for facial cuts, Reyes out for 69 days and Hector Lombard being out 45 days.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

David Branch: Suspended 45 days for facial cuts.

Alex Reyes: Suspended 60 days.

Hector Lombard: Suspended 45 days.

Gregor Gillespie: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts.

Jason Gonzalez: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts.

Sergio Moraes: Suspended 60 days.

Zu Anyanwu: Suspended indefinitely. Must have right eye cleared before return.

Anthony Hamilton: Suspended 30 days.

Uriah Hall: Suspended 30 days for facial cuts.

Krzysztof Jotko: Suspended 60 days.

Jason Saggo: Suspended 60 days.