UFC Fight Night 116 Full Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is back from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from the PPG Paints Arena tonight (Sat. September 16, 2017) and the main event features the awaited return of a former champion.
A middleweight headliner between No. 3-ranked Luke Rockhold and current No. 9-ranked David Branch is set to close out the night. In the co-main event rising welterweight star Mike Perry will go head-to-head with UFC newcomer Alex Reyes.
A middleweight showdown will also commence when Hector Lombard takes on Anthony Smith. You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:
Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)
- Luke Rockhold (185.5) vs. David Branch (186)
- Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Alex Reyes (167.5)
- Hector Lombard (186) vs. Anthony Smith (186)
- Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)
- Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Kamaru Usman (169.75)
- Zu Anyanwu (263.5) vs. Justin Ledet (244.5)
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET)
- Tony Martin (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)
- Anthony Hamilton (255.75) vs. Daniel Spitz (244)
- Uriah Hall (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185)
- Gilbert Burns (156) vs. Jason Saggo (156)