UFC Fight Night 116 Full Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Jon Fuentes
The UFC is back from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from the PPG Paints Arena tonight (Sat. September 16, 2017) and the main event features the awaited return of a former champion.

A middleweight headliner between No. 3-ranked Luke Rockhold and current No. 9-ranked David Branch is set to close out the night. In the co-main event rising welterweight star Mike Perry will go head-to-head with UFC newcomer Alex Reyes.

A middleweight showdown will also commence when Hector Lombard takes on Anthony Smith. You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET)

  • Luke Rockhold (185.5) vs. David Branch (186)
  • Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Alex Reyes (167.5)
  • Hector Lombard (186) vs. Anthony Smith (186)
  • Gregor Gillespie (155.5) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)
  • Sergio Moraes (171) vs. Kamaru Usman (169.75)
  • Zu Anyanwu (263.5) vs. Justin Ledet (244.5)

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET)

  • Tony Martin (156) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155)
  • Anthony Hamilton (255.75) vs. Daniel Spitz (244)
  • Uriah Hall (186) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185)
  • Gilbert Burns (156) vs. Jason Saggo (156)

