UFC Fight Night 115 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Stefan Struve Tops List

UFC Fight Night 115 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 115 took place on Saturday, September 2nd in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the Ahoy Rotterdam. The entire card aired on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout served as the main event. Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson in a middleweight bout co-headlined this event. Rounding out the four bout main card was Talita de Oliveira vs. Marion Reneau in a women’s bantamweight bout and Bryan Barberena vs. Leon Edwards welterweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Alexander Volkov: $2,500 def. Stefan Struve: $15,000

Siyar Bahadurzada: $2,500 def. Rob Wilkinson: $2,500

Marion Reneau: $5,000 def. Talita Oliveira: $2,500

Leon Edwards: $5,000 def. Bryan Barberena: $5,000

Darren Till: $2,500 def. Bojan Velickovic: $2,500

Mairbek Taisumov: $5,000 def. Felipe Silva: $2,500

Michel Prazeres: $5,000 def. Mads Burnell: $2,500

Rustam Khabilov: $5,000 def. Desmond Green: $2,500

Aleksandar Rakic: $2,500 def. Francimar Barroso: $5,000

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $2,500 def. Mike Santiago: $2,500

Abdul-Kerim Edilov: $2,500 def. Bojan Mihajlovic: $2,500

Thibault Gouti: $2,500 def. Andrew Holbrook: $2,500