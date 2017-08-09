UFC Fight Night 114 Sees Slight Increase In Viewership Numbers

The viewership numbers for UFC Fight Night 114 have been released.

Due to the fact that the UFC put on a solid main card, viewership for UFC Fight Night 114 did increase from the last fight night event on FOX Sports 1, which was UFC Fight 112. UFC Fight Night from Mexico City averaged 859,000 viewers, and the show peaked with the co-main event bout between Alexa Grasso and Randa Markos at 988,000 viewers.

UFC FN 112 averaged 819,000 viewers and peaked at 905,000 viewers twice for BJ Penn vs. Dennis Siver and Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee.

A flyweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno headlined the event. Rounding out the main card was Alan Jouban vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Martin Bravo vs. Humberto Bandenay in a featherweight bout, Sam Alvey vs. Rashad Evans in a middleweight bout, and Alejandro Perez vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout.

The prelims averaged 633,000 viewers on FOX Sports 1, which is down from the 319,000 viewers that UFC Fight Night 112 on FOX Sports 2. It should be noted that FS2 is not available as many homes as FS1.

The post-fight show pulled in 208,000 viewers, which is down from 268,000 viewers that UFC Fight Night 112 pulled in. This is a good sign as people were interested in sticking around for fight analysis or interviews. The pre-fight show pulled in 208,000 viewers.

Fight fans will have to wait to see more UFC action as the promotion returns on September 2nd with UFC Fight Night 115 at Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. A heavyweight bout between Stefan Struve and former Bellator Heavyweight Champion Alexander Volkov is expected to headline the event.