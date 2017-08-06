UFC Fight Night 114 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Rashad Evans Tops List

UFC Fight Night 114 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

UFC Fight Night 114 took place on Saturday, August 8th, 2017 at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City, Mexico. The preliminary bouts aired on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Six bouts took place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET.

A flyweight bout between Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno headlined the event. Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos in a strawweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card was Alan Jouban vs. Niko Price in a welterweight bout, Martin Bravo vs. Humberto Bandenay in a featherweight bout, Sam Alvey vs. Rashad Evans in a middleweight bout, and Alejandro Perez vs. Andre Soukhamthath in a bantamweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Sergio Pettis: $5,000 def. Brandon Moreno: $2,500

Alexa Grasso: $2,500 def. Randa Markos: $5,000

Niko Price: $2,500 def. Alan Jouban: $5,000

Humberto Bandenay: $2,500 def. Martin Bravo: $2,500

Sam Alvey: $10,000 def. Rashad Evans: $20,000

Alejandro Perez: $5,000 def. Andre Soukhamthath: $2,500

Jack Hermansson: $2,500 def. Bradley Scott: $5,000

Dustin Ortiz: $10,000 def. Hector Sandoval: $2,500

Rani Yahya: $15,000 def. Henry Briones: $2,500

Jose Quinonez: $2,500 def. Diego Rivas: $2,500

Joseph Morales: $2,500 def. Roberto Sanchez: $2,500

Jordan Rinaldi: $2,500 def. Alvaro Herrera: $2,500