UFC Fight Night 114 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

The UFC is in Mexico City, Mexico from the Arena Ciudad de México tonight (Sat. August 5, 2017) and what a card the UFC has planned.

A flyweight headliner between No. 6-ranked Sergio Pettis and current No. 7-ranked Brandon Moreno is set to close out the night. In the co-main event No. 9-ranked UFC strawweight Randa Markos will go head-to-head with Alexa Grasso at a catchweight of 119 pounds after Grasso failed to make weight.

A welterweight showdown will commence when No. Alan Jouban takes on Niko Price. You can check out the full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here below:

FS1 Main Card (10 P.M. ET):

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno

Catchweight (119 pounds): Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos

Welterweight: Alan Jouban vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Humberto Bandenay vs. Martin Bravo

Middleweight: Sam Alvey vs. Rashad Evans

Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Andre Soukhamthath

FS1 Prelims (8 P.M. ET):

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Brad Scott

Flyweight: Dustin Ortiz vs. Hector Sandoval

Bantamweight: Henry Briones vs. Rani Yahya

Bantamweight: Jose Quinonez vs. Diego Rivas

UFC Fight Pass Prelims (7 P.M. ET):

Flyweight: Joseph Morales vs. Roberto Sanchez

Lightweight: Alvaro Herrera vs. Jordan Rinaldi